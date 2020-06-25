× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Kirk Askew

CROWN POINT, IN — Ryan Kirk Askew, age 59, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Fonetta; one daughter, Da'Ja'Nay Askew; one brother, Marcus Keith (Loretta) Askew, of Indianapolis; special friends: Donald Griffin, of Merrillville, Perry Gordon, Willie Stewart, Aaron Stuckey, Armon Stuckey and Ernest Goodwin, all of Gary, Daniel Holland, of Louisville, KY, and Darryl Goodwin, of Michigan City; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives, friends and the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Community Hospital families.

Preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Willie Frances Askew, and brother, Rodney Askew.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 11:00a.m. at Family Christian Center 340 W. 45th Ave., Munster followed by private cremation at the family's convenience, Pastor Steve Munsey, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 Family Christian Center from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.