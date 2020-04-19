× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Ryan Marie Ly, 39 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 13th, 2020. Ryan was the beloved wife of John Ly; cherished mother of Lily Mae and Bela Simone. Ryan is survived by her mother, Robin Hensley and father, Gary Nawrocki; and her siblings: Shawn (Margaret) Nawrocki, Sarah (Derek) Armstrong, Trisha Hill, Marcia (Joey) Stasko, Kristal Tomlinson, Nikki (Bill) Johnsen, Ashley Hensley, Tina Nawrocki; and was a loving aunt to many dear nieces and nephews.

Ryan was born on June 17th, 1980 in Hammond, Indiana and was a graduate of Hammond High School class of 1998 where she met John their freshman year. She earned a double bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry from Purdue University class of 2006 and went on to complete her master's degree in Epidemiology from The Indiana University School of Medicine class of 2008. Ryan was the Director of Client Analytics at Evolent Health.

John and Ryan married on January 28th, 2006 and began their newlywed adventure in Indianapolis. Together with their two daughters, they made many great friends and memories. They loved to travel and challenged each other into trying new experiences that created lasting memories.