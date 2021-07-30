CHESTERTON, IN — Ryan Michael Serafini, age 43, of Chesterton, formerly of Calumet City and Lansing; passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving mother, Linda Serafini; brothers: Shane (Serenity) Serafini and Brandon Serafini; sister, Kendall Serafini; nephew, Landon; dear love, Zoe Johnson; uncle, Curtis(Kathy)Sandlin; aunts, Mary (Ted) Cook and Debbie Sandlin; precious pets: Percy and Mister.

Ryan was a graduate of Thornwood High School in South Holland, attended Le Cordon Bleu becoming an accomplished Chef. Ryan loved playing video games and watching movies with his nephew, hiking and exploring nature with his girlfriend; fishing, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He had a love for animals and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org/