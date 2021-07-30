 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Michael Serafini

Ryan Michael Serafini

Ryan Michael Serafini

Ryan Michael Serafini

CHESTERTON, IN — Ryan Michael Serafini, age 43, of Chesterton, formerly of Calumet City and Lansing; passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He is survived by his loving mother, Linda Serafini; brothers: Shane (Serenity) Serafini and Brandon Serafini; sister, Kendall Serafini; nephew, Landon; dear love, Zoe Johnson; uncle, Curtis(Kathy)Sandlin; aunts, Mary (Ted) Cook and Debbie Sandlin; precious pets: Percy and Mister.

Ryan was a graduate of Thornwood High School in South Holland, attended Le Cordon Bleu becoming an accomplished Chef. Ryan loved playing video games and watching movies with his nephew, hiking and exploring nature with his girlfriend; fishing, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He had a love for animals and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana www.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org/

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave, Hammond, Indiana. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lollapalooza spotlights some of TikTok's biggest musicians

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts