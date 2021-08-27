Ryan Timothy Briney

March 24, 1981 — Aug. 21, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Ryan Timothy Briney, age 40 of Portage passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1981 in Valparaiso, IN to Timothy and Joanne (Elsmere) Briney.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Joanne Briney and Greg Dziczkowski of Valparaiso; father, Timothy Briney of Homosassa, FL; best friend, Nika Briney; daughter, Ayla Briney; son, Kannon Briney; sister, Erika Briney; nephew, Collin VanNoort; step sister, Susan (Marc) Naden; paternal grandparents, James and Loraine Briney; two aunts: Elaine (Guy) Sweitzer, Dawn Krull; two uncles: Edward (Linda) Elsmere, Scott (Krista) Briney; Heath Elsmere; and many cousins, friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John & Edith Elsmere.

Ryan was an eccentric, free spirit. He was a devoted father and loved his children. Ryan was an Ironworker with Local #395. He was a loving member of Narcotics Anonymous. Ryan's unique personality showed through in everything he did and was always "living the dream".

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage IN 46368. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ryan's honor may be made to a trust established for the benefit of his children. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.