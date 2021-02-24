S. Thomas Marshall

Tom is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna; three daughters, Denise Bashore, Debbie (David) Balicki and Darlene Marshall; three grandsons, Thomas (Melissa) Balicki, David (Tracey) Balicki and Michael Balicki; and two sisters, Marian Gregory and Mary Ordog. He was preceded in death by his parents: Sydney and Beatrice Marshall; sisters, Lillian Kukoy and Rhodora Marshall; and son-in-law, Larry.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Crown Point, graduated from Crown Point High School in 1947 and later graduated from Valparaiso University where he played football on the undefeated team and played in the 1950 Cigar Bowl in Florida. He was a past member of Youche Country Club for 52 years and past president of The Chicago Tax Club and a member of the Orak Shrine. Tom had been retired from the oil industry for many years during which he and Donna and family spent many winters in Rockport, Texas, the Florida Keys with family and great fishing trips to Canada.