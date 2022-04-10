SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Sabina M. Brozynski (nee Zabrocki), age 97, of South Holland, IL passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She is survived by her children: Janet (Late David) Burns, James Brozynski, and Joyce (William) Dittmann; grandchildren: Ken (Renata) Burns, Martin (Gina) Burns, Alex Greyhawk, and Matthew (Dana) Neidmann; great-grandchildren: Lily, Nathaniel, Lukas, Cassie, and Quinn; sisters-in-law: Kate Brozynski, Evelyn Brozynski, and Ann Brozynski; and many nieces and nephews. She preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sisters: Barbara (Late Bill) Rakowski, Stella (Late Larry) Bozinovich; and brother, Edward (Late Helen) Zabrocki.

Sabina was a former member of Holy Ghost Polish American Club, Holy Ghost Ladies Auxillary, Medical Missions, South Holland Walking Club, and enjoyed helping tend to the gardens at Holy Ghost Parish. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Sabina attended Bown High School in Chicago, IL.

Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

