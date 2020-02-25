MUNSTER, IN - Sakahram Karson Patil, age 77, of Munster, passed on February 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Pramila; two sons, Deepak (Anita) and Ravi (Alpa) Patil; four grandchildren, Naveen, Raina, Aadiv and Ahana.

Dr. Patil was born on April 1, 1941 in Maharashtra, India to Karson and Kashi Patil. He earned a Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry from Kansas State University in 1973 and had a successful career as a Food Scientist. He was Vice President of Quality and Technology Transfer at Cerestar USA in Whiting, IN. He married Pramila Patil on May 11, 1968. They raised two sons and have four grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, exercising, and spending time with his family and friends.