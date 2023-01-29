HAMMOND, IN - Sallie M. Upshaw, age 94, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors daughter-in-law, Melva Upshaw; granddaughter, Alexandria (Devon) Howard; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dorothy Jones and Lizzie Williams; one brother, Issaic Jones; one sister-in-law, Clara (Billy) Walker; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Justin Kidd officiating.

Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Upshaw and Howard families during their time of loss.