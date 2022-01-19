Nov. 28, 1963 - Jan. 19, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Sally Ann Perdue (Page), age 58, of Hammond, IN (formally from Sauk Village, IL) passed away Thurs., Jan 13, 2022. A 1981 graduate of Bloom Trail HS, she went on to be a CNA and caretaker. She married Doug Perdue on July 4, 1984 and they had four children. She was selfless, upbeat, and a devout Christian. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her mother, Carol; siblings: Kathy, June (Ken), Charles (Misty); children: Scot (Valerie), Justin (Kelle), Abigail; grandchildren: Abby, Rylee, Adrien, Aiden, Kaelynne, Benji, Charlotte. Preceded in death by daughter, Angela.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN on Thurs., Jan. 20, 2022. Viewing 1:00 PM-5:00 PM, Funeral Services 5:00PM-6:00 PM.
