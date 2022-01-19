HAMMOND, IN - Sally Ann Perdue (Page), age 58, of Hammond, IN (formally from Sauk Village, IL) passed away Thurs., Jan 13, 2022. A 1981 graduate of Bloom Trail HS, she went on to be a CNA and caretaker. She married Doug Perdue on July 4, 1984 and they had four children. She was selfless, upbeat, and a devout Christian. She was a loving mother and grandmother.