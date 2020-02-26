SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Sally Guzzino (nee Brown), age 80, of South Holland, IL, passed away February 19, 2020.

Beloved wife of Dominic for 61 years. Loving mother of Denise (Raul) Joffre and Corinne (Michael) Connelly. Devoted grandmother of Alexis, Mario, Vincent and Maggie. Cherished great grandmother of Denali. Sally is also survived by special nephews Rick (MaryAnn) Newell, Randy (Lynette) Newell, many other nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Nick. She is preceded in death by parents Harris and Margaret Brown and sister Jeanette Platis.

Sally and her husband Dominic were the retired owners of Taste of Italy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing golf with Dominic and her friends at Lincolnshire Country Club.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:30 p.m. at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Please omit flowers.

For more information 219-924-3333 or www.kishfuneralhome.net.