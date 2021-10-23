Sally L. Leonard (nee Wehr)

Oct. 4, 1933 - Oct. 20, 2021

LANSING, IL - Sally Leonard (nee Wehr), age 88, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil and her son, Thomas Labus.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Labus, Paul Labus, Arthur Labus, Bannion Lawrence, and Leigh Redikop. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.

Sally was an avid bird-watcher, blue-grass enthusiast, artist, and she loved visiting the lakeshore. However, she loved nothing more than her children.

Services are family only. Anyone wishing to honor her memory should make a donation in her name to The Audubon Society.