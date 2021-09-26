Sally L. Vallino (nee Ward)

Sally was born in Evanston, IL on June 13, 1944. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1962 and attended St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN. She worked at GATX Rail in East Chicago and the credit and catalog department at JC Penney. She started her crafting business, Sally's Pole People, with her husband, Dennis and did arts and crafts shows for 20 years, making a lot of friends along the way. She was also a member of Crown Point's Tri Kappa chapter. Sally was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. Sally loved spending time gardening, vacationing and being with her family and friends.