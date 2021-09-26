June 13, 1944 - Sept. 21, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Sally L. Vallino (nee Ward), age 77, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 46 years; son, Ward Setmayer; daughter, Jennifer Kilbourn; granddaughter, Ashleigh Bushnell; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Biancotti; and sister, Mary (David) Roth.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents: John and Jean Ward, mother-in-law, and father-in-law: Joseph and Theresa Vallino.
Sally was born in Evanston, IL on June 13, 1944. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1962 and attended St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN. She worked at GATX Rail in East Chicago and the credit and catalog department at JC Penney. She started her crafting business, Sally's Pole People, with her husband, Dennis and did arts and crafts shows for 20 years, making a lot of friends along the way. She was also a member of Crown Point's Tri Kappa chapter. Sally was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. Sally loved spending time gardening, vacationing and being with her family and friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at PRUZIN-LITTLE CHAPEL, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307.
Additional visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Pruzin-Little Chapel. Funeral Services to follow at St. Matthias Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. James Wozniak officiating.
Internment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Matthias Catholic Church.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to the Geisen Funeral Home, Pruzin-Little Chapel website at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com