DYER, IN - Sally M. Chmielewski (nee Hutchings), age 77, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Burnham and South Chicago. Passed away surrounded by her family on November 9, 2022. Beloved husband of Richard for 59 years. Loving mother of Laura (Joseph) Freeman, Richard Chmielewski Jr., and Karrie (Nick) Bieker. Cherished grandmother of Ricky and Jordan Chmielewski, Danny Freeman, Chase Chmielewski, and Nicole and Tommy Bieker. Dearest sister of Sandra (late Ron) Maietta, Richard (Faye) Hutchings, Charmaine (Frank) Daniels, and late David Hutchings. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Everyone who knew Sally said she was a warm and sweet woman with a kind smile. She was that person who made everyone feel special especially her children and grandchildren. She was exceptionally proud that her and Rich met as teenagers and went through their whole lives together.

