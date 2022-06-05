Oct. 28, 1928 - May 11, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sally Muradas of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully in her home on May 11, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born on October 28, 1928 in Valongo, Pontevedra, Spain, to Manuel and Palmira Cabanelas. Sally's family came from Spain to make a life for themselves in the United States in 1938. She was the oldest of three children.

Sally graduated from Froebel High School in Gary in 1950. She worked at U.S. Steel in the Engineering Department for 11 years.

Sally met Placido "Pete" Muradas in 1960 and they married on June 9, 1962. Pete passed away on October 19, 2000. Sally loved being a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, and a friend to all. She was a devoted homemaker and especially enjoyed sharing her love for cooking, particularly the Spanish dishes of her native land.

Sally is survived by her son, Mark Muradas; and sister, Connie Rettig; nephews: Daniel (Lisa) Rettig, David (Sheila) Rettig, and Douglas (Jennie) Rettig; five great-nephews, three great nieces, and one great-great niece.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Placido Muradas; younger brother, Lino Cabanelas; and brother-in-law, Roger Rettig.

Sally has been reunited with her loved ones that have gone before her and is now under God's careful watch; she will be sadly missed but never forgotten by those of us who remain to cherish her memory.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM to celebrate Sally's life.

There will be a Memorial Service and prayers at 11:00 AM officiated by Shirley J. Short, Chaplain and Spiritual Director.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

