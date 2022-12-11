SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sally (Ritter) Trent, Sr., 91, Schererville, IN, (formerly of Munster, IN), passed away November 30, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, John T. Trent, who passed away November 12, 2022, and by her parents Roy and Marjorie (Evans) Ritter. She was born in Elkhart, IN. Survived by four children: Marjorie (Stephen) Kay of Westlake Village, California, J. Thomas, Jr. (Melanie) Trent of Nashville, Tennessee, Susan (Michael) Woodard of Sebastopol, California, and Robert (Eleanor) Trent of Kenwood, California. Ten grandchildren also survive: Kevin Kay (Brigitte), Matthew Woodard (Naomi), Meredith (Josh) Trent Gordon, Oliver Trentand Elizabeth (Christopher) Kay Hale, all of California, Lauren (James) Trent Pollard and Alex Trent of Tennessee, Valerie Trent of New York, Jacqueline (Brad) Kay Rosenblat of Louisiana, and Cara (Sean Coleman) Woodard of Oregon. Fifteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Sally was a member and former Elder and Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, IN, a member of Eastern Star and Chapter CJ of P.E.O., a former member of Visiting Nurse Foundation, and a past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters, Bethel 14. She served many years as Treasurer of the Women's Association at Westminster Church, was a member of theMunster Historical Society and a former Secretary of the Board of Directors of NIAA (South Shore Arts).

Sally was a graduate of Hammond High School, and after raising her family, Sallyreturned to college and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Calumet College of St. Joseph in 1996, and was Co-Valedictorian. She and her husband traveled extensively and enjoyed all types of foreign travel, especially cruising. Her greatest pride was always her children and grandchildren and was very proud of their many accomplishments. She dearly loved all children.

Services are pending; cremation to follow. Cremains will be at rest in the Columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, IN. If so inclined, donations maybe made in her memory to the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 8955 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321.

