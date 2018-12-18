PORTAGE, IN - Sally S. Morse, age 67, of Portage, IN and formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Edward and Yvonne Fornal. Sally was a graduate of Tinley Park High School and worked for many years as a caretaker for handicap adults.
Sally is survived by two brothers, Michael Fornal, Hobart, IN and Ted (Jean) Fornal, Orland Hills, IL; sister, Pamela (John) Banser, Elwood, IL; niece, Keri Banser; two stepdaughters, Victoria and Amy Morse.
Cremation services entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOMES, HOBART CHAPEL.