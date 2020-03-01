Sally (Schenher) Kopko

Sally (Schenher) Kopko

{{featured_button_text}}
Sally (Schenher) Kopko (Schenher) Kopko

Sally (Schenher) Kopko, beloved teacher, family and friend, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital.

Sally loved children, traveling, playing cards and Mahjong, talking politics, and most of all, the White Sox and the Fighting Irish.

A Memorial Mass for Sally will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day from 12:30-2:30p.m. at Duneland Falls Banquet Center in Chesterton. Memorials may be made to Nativity of Our Savior School or to Portage Township Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts