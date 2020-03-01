Sally (Schenher) Kopko

Sally loved children, traveling, playing cards and Mahjong, talking politics, and most of all, the White Sox and the Fighting Irish.

A Memorial Mass for Sally will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day from 12:30-2:30p.m. at Duneland Falls Banquet Center in Chesterton. Memorials may be made to Nativity of Our Savior School or to Portage Township Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.