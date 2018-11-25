HIGHLAND, IN - Sally Weichman, age 94, of Highland, IN, formerly of Poland and Israel, passed away in peace on Thursday, November 22, 2018. She is survived by her sons: Jack Weichman and Henry (Sheri) Weichman; grandchildren: David Weichman, Michael Weichman, Ari Weichman, Lauren Weichman Knaupe, Lisa Weichman, Adriana Weichman and Sean Weichman; and great grandchildren: Nathan, Brooke, Ella, Sloane and Vincent Weichman. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Sara Hans; husband, Morris Weichman; and daughter-in- law, Harriet Weichman.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Rabbi Mordechai Levin officiating. Interment will follow at Beth El Cemetery Portage, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.
Sally was a survivor. She survived the holocaust and overcame multiple obstacles in order to provide the best life for her family. She was a very special person to all who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.