Salvador "Pappy" Pol Jr.

June 10, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2021

HAMMOND, IN – Salvador "Pappy" Pol, age 92, of Hammond and former resident of East Chicago passed away after a life well-lived on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1929 in Lares, Puerto Rico. He was a former Mobile Equipment Operator at Inland Steel and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosa; siblings: Miguel Rene, and Waldemar; cherished children: Noel (Melanie) Pol, Rodney (Tamara) Pol, Edwin Pol, and Elizabeth (Tony) Bustamante; five precious grandchildren: Noel Jr. (Stephanie) Pol, Rodney (Alayna) Pol, Jonathan Pol, Christian Bustamante, Mariah Pol, and Alexis Bustamante; and three great-grandchildren: Alex Pol, Natalia Pol, and Cecilia Pol; and numerous neighbors and friends. He was preceded by his parents Salvador Pol-Rodriguez, and Orosia Estades Pol; and siblings: Aurea Pol Toledo, Victoria Pol Fradera, and Cesar Pol.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:30 AM. A burial will occur Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN.