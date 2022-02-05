HOBART, IN - Salvatore D. Sansone, age 84, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 19, 1937 to the late Dominic and Mary Sansone. Sal retired as self-employed carpenter after many years of service. He was a huge lifelong Cubs fan and also liked to cheer on the Chicago Bears. In his younger years Sal enjoyed participating in bowling leagues and working on his 300 game. More recently, Sal kept busy by going to play cards at the Bonner Senior Center and the Maria Reiner Center.