May 19, 1937 - Feb. 3, 2022
HOBART, IN - Salvatore D. Sansone, age 84, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 19, 1937 to the late Dominic and Mary Sansone. Sal retired as self-employed carpenter after many years of service. He was a huge lifelong Cubs fan and also liked to cheer on the Chicago Bears. In his younger years Sal enjoyed participating in bowling leagues and working on his 300 game. More recently, Sal kept busy by going to play cards at the Bonner Senior Center and the Maria Reiner Center.
He will be missed by his loving companion of 32 years, Terri Bittner; three children: Kim (the late Dennis) Cantrell, John (Tina) Sansone, and Sandra (Michael) Reed; five step-children: Tom Mack, Louanna Mack, Dawn Mack, Jimmy Mack, and Tony Paladini; five grandchildren: Erika Toth, Matthew (Samantha) Wesby, Paisley Sansone, Cailey (Chad) Sansone Brinkman, and Dakota Campbell; and six great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (William) Lavery; other loving family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Trista Sansone Tietz; brother, Frank Sansone; stepdaughter, Susan Mack.
There will be a memorial service for Sal on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart.