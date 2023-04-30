CROWN POINT, IN - Salvatore Macaluso, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, graduate of Prairie State University and a retired U.S. Steel Millwright from Local 1014. Salvatore enjoyed traveling, casino trips and spending time with his best friend from childhood and right-hand man, John (Elizabeth) Hinko.

He was a beloved husband of Colette "nee Zibton" Macaluso for 55 years; proud father of Mark Macaluso, Todd (Crystal) Macaluso and Bret (Jodie Kendera) Macaluso; cherished grandfather of Christian, Nicholas, Brandon, Brodie Macaluso; siblings Lawrence (Judy), Margaret, Domiano (Kim), Albert (Marsha) Macaluso; many loving nieces and nephews.

Salvatore was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Domiano Macaluso; and siblings Sam, Mauro and Ambrose (Donna) Pirano, Joseph (Ann), Michael (Donna), Russell (Yolanda) Macaluso, and Susan Grantz.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Burns, proceeding to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com