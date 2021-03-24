Sam G. Nuzzo Jr.

Oct. 14, 1940 — March 14, 2021

LANSING, IL - Sam G. Nuzzo Jr., 80, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ramona (nee Moreno) Nuzzo. Loving father of Elizabeth (late Clayton) Potter, John (Nichole) Nuzzo and Vanessa (Eric) Follmar. Cherished and admired grandfather of Kenneth, Bella (Potter), Jonathan, Austin and Noah Nuzzo. Great-grandfather to Adrian Nuzzo. Loving son of the late Sam Nuzzo and late Wanda (nee Majchszak) Nuzzo. Fond brother of Charlene (late Dennis) Bradshaw and late Kenneth Nuzzo. Cherished cousin, brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Sam was a U.S.s Army veteran and a dedicated business owner for over 28 years to Nuzzo's Landscaping and Maintenance. Even after retirement at 79 years young, he still wanted to work and would often show up to job sites to oversee the workmanship he created. Sam was a lover of hunting, fishing and wildlife, Chicago sports teams, gardening, cooking and grilling, hot black coffee and a “Perfect” Rob Roy; but mostly his family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home with closing prayers beginning at 9:15 AM then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Sam will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking family and friends while visiting, to please wear a mask and please follow the 6 feet social distancing protocol. Sam was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com