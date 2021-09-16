Sam Lafata

Jan. 6, 1927 — Sept. 14, 2021

HOBART, IN — Sam Lafata, age 94 of Hobart, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 6, 1927 in Gary, IN to the late Paul and Pauline Lafata. He married Mae on July 16, 1953 and shared 62 and a half loving years with her. He was a US Steel retiree where he worked as a supervisor. Sam proudly served his country in the United States Navy V6 and was a member of the Slovak American Legion, Gary Sportsman Club, and Knights of Columbus the St. Thomas Moore Council. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his, daughter, Paulette (Donald) Johnson; three grandchildren: Nathan (Melissa) Johnson, Francesca (John) Robinson, and Donny Johnson; three great-grandchildren: Penelope, Sicily and Siena; sister, Josephine Fiordiros; sister-in-law, Nancy Lafata and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Girolama "Mae" Lafata and his parents, Paul and Pauline Lafata; four brothers: Joe, Paul, Phillip, and Vincent Lafata; sister, Mae Shingler.

Funeral services are Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, and proceeding to St. Bridget Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Mercy Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. (219)942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.