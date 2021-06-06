CROWN POINT, IN - Sam Pampalone, age 98, of Crown Point, IN (formerly of Gary, IN) passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Sam was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1941. Sam was drafted into the 64th Army Air Force Base Unit during WWII in 1943 and was assigned the Military Occupational Specialty of Clerk General in Washington DC. Sam was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal World War II.

After the war, Sam attended Indiana University through the GI Bill program, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1949. Sam worked as an accountant for the Indiana State Board of Accounts for over 30 years. In retirement, Sam's passion for the game of golf grew and he spent many days on the golf course with his brother and nephews.

A longtime member of the Chicago Chapter of the Midwest Bonsai Club, Sam shared his love of gardening and the Art of Bonsai, gifting many bonsai plants to his family. One of his oldest remaining bonsai trees is 130 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Agatha (Uteveggio) Pampalone; his brothers: Leo (Mary) Pampalone, M.J. (Ann) Pampalone, Nick J. (Theresa) Pampalone, Anthony N. Pampalone; sisters: Lucy (Mike) Deluise and Rosalie (Gerald) Fedorchak, Gasparine Pampalone; and sister-in-law Judith Pampalone.