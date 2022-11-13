 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samantha Kendzior

  • 0

LANSING, IL - Samantha Kendzior, age 35 of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She is survived by her loving parents Stanley and Linda (nee Luecht) Kendzior, sisters; Carrie Kendzior and Cynthia Miller and loving aunt of Amelia and Taylor Kendzior. Funeral services for Samantha will be private. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with Samantha's care. www.schroederlauer.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts