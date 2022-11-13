LANSING, IL - Samantha Kendzior, age 35 of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She is survived by her loving parents Stanley and Linda (nee Luecht) Kendzior, sisters; Carrie Kendzior and Cynthia Miller and loving aunt of Amelia and Taylor Kendzior. Funeral services for Samantha will be private. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with Samantha's care. www.schroederlauer.com.