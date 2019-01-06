Samantha 'Sammy' Jane
McDonald Eltzroth
CROWN POINT, IN - Samantha 'Sammy' Jane McDonald Eltzroth, 80, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully from cancer complications on January 2, 2019. She was born March 6, 1938 in Muncie, IN to Jesse and Dorothy McDonald. Sammy graduated from Anderson High School in 1956 and studied business administration at Ball State University.As part of her wondrous life, she travelled with the Capell Brothers Free Circus as a fire eater in the summer of 1957. In 1959, she married Calvin 'Kelly' Eltzroth originally from Wabash. IN and they moved to Logansport, IN, where she lived for nearly 45 years until her retirement as transportation secretary from Logansport Community School Corporation in 2003. She was well known to several decades of school principals, teachers, and students where she worked as school secretary and sometimes librarian, including Fairview, Columbia, McKinley, and Tipton Schools. Sammy had been a Girl Scout leader and participated in PTA at the former Daniel Webster Elementary School and 4-H in Cass County.
She is survived by three children, Laura Eltzroth Doyon of Westfield, IN; Elizabeth (Patrick Meter) Brooks of Delaware, OH; and Michael (Laurie) Eltzroth of Crown Point, IN. She treasured her three grandsons; Matthew Doyon, Anderson; David Eltzroth, Crown Point; and William Eltzroth, Bloomington. Sammy is also survived by three cousins; Danny McDonald, Muncie; David McKuras, Bourbonnais, IL; and Bob McKuras, Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son-in-law, Michael Doyon.
At Samantha's wishes, no services will be scheduled. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cass County Carousel, 1208 Riverside Drive, Logansport, IN 46947; or charity of choice.