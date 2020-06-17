× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Samuel A. Calabrese

HAMMOND, IN — Samuel A. Calabrese, 88, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on June 14, 2020, in Indianapolis surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Rosario and Sarah (Papa) Calabrese on May 20, 1932, in Hammond, LA. Coming from a very traditional Italian immigrant family, he was the ninth of 10 children. He was the first one to be born in a hospital and the first one to graduate high school. He was very proud to be Sicilian!

Sam graduated from T.F. North in Calumet City, IL, and went on to work at LTV Steel in East Chicago, Indiana, retiring after 41 years. He was affectionately known as "bald head" and treasured his golf, bowling, baseball and racquetball memories with his lifelong best friends.

Sam was an outstanding athlete and an avid sports fan rooting for the White Sox, Bears, IU basketball and ND football. Even though he earned many athletic accolades in his lifetime, his proudest achievements were his children and their families. He was their biggest fan and loudest cheerleader. He was the happiest, most fun-loving, humble man most people have ever known. He was always smiling, trying to make people laugh, and never stingy with the words "I love you." His favorite place to be was surrounded by his family (and of course at one of his favorite breakfast spots).