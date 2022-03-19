Samuel Charles Schiralli

June 15, 1941 - Feb. 7, 2022

FT. MYERS, FL - Samuel C. Schiralli was born on June 15, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Rocco V. and Katherine Schiralli. Sam passed away on February 7, 2022 in Ft. Myers, Florida at the age of 80.

Sam is survived by his two sons: Antonio Schiralli of Oklahoma (Fiance Cynthia Schacki), Gaetano Schiralli of California; brother, Victor Schiralli of Merrillville; sister, Antoinette Nissan (George) of Winfield; seven grandchildren: Austin Schiralli (Connar), Samuel Schirall, Courtney Campos (Chris), Jake Schiralli and Allissa Schiralli all of Oklahoma, Paloma and Omara Schiralli of California. He was also blessed with three beautiful great-grandchildren all of Oklahoma.

Sam was preceded in death by parents, Rocco V. and Katherine Schiralli; daughter, Lisa Marie Schiralli and sister, Vera Krampen.

Sam was a devoted father to his children and equally devoted to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Early on he was a fireman for the Gary Fire Department where he retired. He the moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he worked for Las Vegas Paving Corp. finally moving to Ft. Myers, Florida to enjoy his retirement.

Sam will be missed by all.

Per Sam's wishes there will be no funeral service, but a "Celebration of Life" will be held at later date this summer.