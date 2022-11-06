Aug. 18, 1946 - Oct. 31, 2022

GARY - Samuel Dean Oostman, 76, went to be home with our Lord on October 31, 2022. Sam's journey with Parkinson's Lewy Body Dementia & Alzheimer's ended peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Johanna Oostman; and sister, Marcella Oostman.

Memories of Sam are cherished by Carol, his wife of 53 years; daughters: Charissa (Jeffrey) Minard, Brenda (Mark) Sharp, and Erika (Jeffery) Hornyak; and grandchildren: Samuel Williams, Trevor Williams, Noah (Brianna) Hornyak, Andrew Sharp, Breyana Hornyak, and Ryan Sharp; as well as sister, Gretna Szymanski.

Sam was the proud owner/operator of OR Engineering & Construction and a member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150. He also enjoyed volunteering at Bibles for Missions Thrift Center in Highland.

Sam generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Memorial donations in Sam's name may be directed to Beacon Light Christian Reformed Church and Unity Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Psalm 16: 5-6 "Lord, you are my portion and my cup of blessing; you hold my future. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance."