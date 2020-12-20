LANSING, IL - Samuel Esteviz, age 87 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Samuel is survived by his beloved wife Anita (nee Armas) Esteviz. Loving father of Raymond (Jeanette) Esteviz, Gloria Toy, and Daniel (Laura De La Pena) Esteviz. Cherished grandfather of Tillman Daniel Toy, Jr., Jessica Ann Ressler, Tameca Nichol Nichols, and Michael Philip Esteviz, and great grandfather of Austin James and Dylan Jacob Ressler, Ryan Javier Nichols, Sydney Rae and Elijah Daniel Toy. Also surviving are his loving sister Rosemarie Garza and many loving nieces and nephews. Samuel was preceded in death by his loving parents, Tomas and Isabel (nee Soto) Esteviz; and siblings: Margaret, Jacob, John and Romana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial for Samuel will be private.