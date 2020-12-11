Samuel J. Tensley Sr.
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Samuel J. Tensley Sr., of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Eunice L. Tensley; children, Hilda L. Richmond, Dianne G. Tensley, and the Rev. Samuel C. (Sylena) Tensley, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN 46312. Professional services entrusted to Divinity Funeral Home and Cremation. No public repast.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.