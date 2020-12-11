Samuel J. Tensley Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Samuel J. Tensley Sr., of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Eunice L. Tensley; children, Hilda L. Richmond, Dianne G. Tensley, and the Rev. Samuel C. (Sylena) Tensley, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN 46312. Professional services entrusted to Divinity Funeral Home and Cremation. No public repast.