Samuel James Brown

Samuel James Brown

Samuel James Brown

Dec. 12, 1995 - Jun 20, 2020

Happy Birthday Sam.

Today you would be 26.

Its been 541 excruciatingly painful day's since dad and I were with you. We are so incredibly grateful to have had you and enjoyed you for as long as we did even though it wasn't nearly enough. There isn't a day, hour or minute you are not thought about and longed for.

We miss you more each day than the last.

We were and still are so very proud of you.

We miss your laughter, love and your sparkling green eyes. We keep you alive in spirit through "Sam stories". We laugh for a few minutes then reality creeps back in to take our joy and remind us of this unbearable loss.

We love you our beautiful boy. Until we meet again my sweet. Your loving family

