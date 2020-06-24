Samuel James Brown

Sam was born December 12th, 1995 to Kathleen L. Connell and James M. Brown in Hammond Indiana. Sam was a 2014 Highland High School graduate and was currently employed by El Oso Construction in Griffith Indiana. Sam enjoyed all things outdoors, camping, fishing,hunting. His hobbies were not limited in any direction. He was a craftsman furniture builder, refinisher. He created many beautiful pieces of metal art and woodworking projects. His talents were unlimited along with his infectious smile, his quick wit and how he could brighten any room with just his appearance. He was a unique and kind soul who really knew how to live.