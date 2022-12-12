 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samuel James Brown

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAMMY,

27 - You would be 27 today.

Such an exciting age with life unfolding before you. Such an investment you make in a child, you made in yourself. The warmth you projected and the glow we radiated in.

So many incredibly proud moments of other parents, professionals, bosses commenting on how much they enjoyed you. The kindness you bestowed to strangers, all gone.

I miss you picking on me. Your worm lips when you made the face. How you'd throw your head back when you would laugh. Your constant meticulous care of your hair. Everything you touched you left better than you found it. It doesn't get any easier.

We wear the grief like clothing, every single day.

We love you Sam,

Mom & John

