CROWN POINT, IN - Samuel M. Kinne age 90, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019. Sam is survived by his wife Bonnie of 68 years; five children: Dr. Mark (Susan) Kinne, Rebecca (Mark) Pool, Samuel (Maria) Kinne, Rachel Kinne, Benjamin (Roxanne) Kinne; four grandchildren: Matthew (Allison) Kinne, Adam (Becky) Kinne, John (Aubrette) Kinne, Natalie (Mike) McVey; and his six great grandchildren.
Sam was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1947. He was a retired bricklayer from Local #6, a former member of the Chorus of the Dunes and the Lake County Fox Hunters. Sam was also a member and Elder of Lansing Gospel Chapel in Lansing, IL.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. His sons Dr. Mark and Samuel Kinne will officiate his services. He will be laid to rest at Salem Cemetery in Hebron.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com