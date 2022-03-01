July 6, 1948 - Feb. 21, 2022

WHEATFIELD, IN - Samuel P. Longoria born July 6, 1948, age 73 of Wheatfield passed away Monday February 21,2022 at home. Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty, and his parents: Guadelupe and Petra Longoria.

He leaves behind his two sisters: Petra (Mary and Peter) Franco, and Guadelupe (Ellen) Holcomb. Sam is survived by his four children: Sam (Carrie) Longoria, Dawn (Derek) Dutra, David (Amy) Longoria, and Gary (Kristin) Longoria; by his 11 grandchildren: Taylor and Nathan Longoria, Drake and Devyn Dutra, Lilah Mosny and Scarlett Longoria, Ali Dillingham and Mason, Jake, Luke and Elliana Longoria; and also by many close nieces, nephews and friends.

Sam was a proud United States Marine Veteran and served in Vietnam. He loved his motorcycles. Sam was a member of the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association, Indiana Patriot Riders, Wheatfield Post 406 Legion Riders, and the VFW in Valparaiso, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday March 3, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A tribute burial service will follow Friday March 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.