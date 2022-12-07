VALPARASO, IN - Samuel Peter Sandilla, Sr., 71 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born July 16, 1951, in Chicago, IL to Peter and Mary "Mae" (Rogers) Sandilla. Sam was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army before he made his career as an Ironworker with Ironworkers Local 1 and 395 for over 40 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the VFW, both of Valparaiso. Sam was an avid Chicago sports fan, who loved old western movies, and spending time outdoors fishing and working on his tan. He had an easy-going personality and got along with everyone. Sam will be remembered as a loyal man with a soft heart for others. He will be dearly missed.