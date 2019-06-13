SAMUEL R. EICKLEBERRY, JR.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF SAMMY, HUSBAND AND FATHER ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Through your loving grace, continue to bless me and the kids. Our family and friends love and miss you!
