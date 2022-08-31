Samuel "Sam" J. McGlone III

Samuel J. McGlone III, "Sam"

LYNWOOD, IL - Samuel J. McGlone III, "Sam", age 82 of Lynwood, IL, went to his Heavenly home on August 26, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Sam was a beloved family man and friend. Sam was born to Samuel and Marion McGlone on November 27, 1939 in Chicago, IL. Sam attended Chicago Vocational High School and then joined the U.S. Navy. Sam was an extremely hard-working, talented and skilled handyman who could fix and build anything. He owned "Sam's Building Repair and Maintenance" for 30 years.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Marion McGlone; and father-in-law, Clarence Leensvaart. Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Betty; his two daughters: Cindy (Karl) Freeberg of Superior, WI and Kim (Matt) MonteMayer of Munster, IN; his three grandchildren: Dominic MonteMayer, Mia MonteMayer, and Aaron Freeberg; brother, Rich (Joan) McGlone of Orland Park; mother-in-law, Florence Leensvaart of Lansing, IL,; and brother-in-law, Bill (Sherri) Leensvaart of Wheaton, IL.

A visitation will take place at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd in Lansing, IL on Friday, September 2 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 3 at 10:30 AM. Sam will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam's honor to Riley House, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN.