Samuel Willingham Dye

HAMMOND, IN - Samuel Willingham Dye was born February 16, 1979 to Dorsey Willingham Sr. and Rosa Maria Dye, of Hammond, Indiana. He enjoyed sports in his free time, both playing and watching. This fueled his love for coaching for Hammond Youth Sports. He found joy in attending Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls games. He is now at rest alongside his brother, Dorsey Dye Jr. and son, Jacob Dye.

Sammy is survived by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Dye; his children: Shareah, Xavier, Arianna, Samuel Jr, and Theodis. He is also survived by brothers: Joshua, Christopher, Shawn, and Tyrone; his sisters: Paula, Michelle, Elizabeth and Ashley. He is remembered and loved by countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 1116 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN 46327.

