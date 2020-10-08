HAMMOND, IN - Samuel Willingham Dye was born February 16, 1979 to Dorsey Willingham Sr. and Rosa Maria Dye, of Hammond, Indiana. He enjoyed sports in his free time, both playing and watching. This fueled his love for coaching for Hammond Youth Sports. He found joy in attending Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls games. He is now at rest alongside his brother, Dorsey Dye Jr. and son, Jacob Dye.