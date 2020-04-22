Sandor "Alex" Zsidai

HIGHLAND, IN - Sandor "Alex" Zsidai, 86, of Highland, passed away Saturday, April, 18, 2020. He is survived by: wife Linda, sons Tommy and Alex Jr., and his special deer hunting friend for 30 years Norman Walter. He was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Due to the virus, a Private Visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Private Funeral Service to be held at 3:00 p.m. Due to the global pandemic, we are following CDC guidelines and the governor's orders for funerals.

For additional information, please contact HILL-SIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

