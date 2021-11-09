Sandra Bakajza (nee Staugaitis)

WHITING/FLORIDA — Sandra Bakajza (nee Staugaitis) age 77 of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving daughter, MaryAnn; sister, Leilani and Goddaughter, Christine at Brookdale Senior Living, Bonita Springs, FL . She was the beloved wife for 24 years of the late Ernest J. Bakajza who passed away March 17, 2008; loving mother of Robert (Kelly) Jurkowski, MaryAnn (Jay) DeAngelis, Karen Zampelli, Michael Jurkowski and her late precious son, Steven Alexander Jurkowski; cherished grandmother of Kristina Calvello, Angela Calvello and Austin Jurkowski; dearest sister of Leilani Pujdak; dear aunt of three nieces and three nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 11:30am at the Whiting Elks Lodge #1273 at 1521-119th St., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sandy's favorite charity, the Whiting Elks Lodge #1273, would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Sandy Bakajza was born on December 24, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent and Bernice Staugaitis and was a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for over 55 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society, the Whiting B.P.O.E. Lodge #1273 (past Exalted Ruler, serving on the Board of Trustees) and the former K of C Wives Club of the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696. Devoted to her family, Sandy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400