LOWELL, IN - Sandra "Birdie" Burger-Laffoon, 79, of Lowell, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. She is survived by her children: Troy and Ronda (Ryan) Strong; grandchildren, Trista and Julia and her bonus granddaughter, Raygan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lucille Burger; siblings: Kenneth Jr., Robert, James, infant Tommy, Virginia, Joyce Ann, Linda, Judy and Cynthia.

Birdie had worked for Matt's Sweet Shop, Permanite in Morocco and Sonny's Liquors and spent many years plumbing with her father. She received many ribbons entering her crafts and baked goods in the 4-H Fairs and enjoyed gambling and BINGO. She loved her Pepsi, to sew and quilt, and was well known for her baking. She never left home without a hat and her lipstick on.