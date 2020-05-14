× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sandra D. Spaulding

VALPARAISO, IN — Sandra D. Spaulding, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born January 28, 1944, in Valparaiso to Thomas and Margaret (Dowell) Pierce and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1963. Sandy made her career as a housekeeper at Porter Memorial Hospital for many years. She will be fondly remembered for turning the task of shopping into an art form, along with the prerequisite coupon clipping sessions.

On July 25, 1965, in Clarksville, TN, she married Robert L. Spaulding, Sr. who survives along with their son, Robert (Carol) Spaulding Jr. of Kouts, grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Julie Spaulding and brothers, Thomas (Judy) Pierce and James (Helene) Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy Mitchell. She always reserved a special place in her heart for the love of family and preserving their special moments on film.

A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with private funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the VNA Hospice.