Jan. 24, 1952 - Jan. 11, 2022

VALPARAISO/GRIFFITH, IN - Sandra "DB" Sherry (nee Buikema), a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and loving grandmother, passed away January 11, 2022, comforted by her loving husband and partner of 49 years, Edward Sherry.

Sandy, the oldest of four siblings, was born on January 24, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to her parents, Harry and Marjorie (Adams) Buikema. Sandy graduated from Griffith High School.

After marriage, Sandy and Ed bought their first home together in Griffith, Indiana where they happily raised their three boys in a community they cherished. Sandy had a successful career as a bookkeeper at VSI (Van Senus Auto Parts). She was driven and passionate about her work and loved the VSI team as if they were family.

Over the years Ed and Sandy enjoyed life by traveling, socializing, and attending endless sporting events. Nothing made her happier than being with her family at the lake in Northwest Wisconsin, a place she visited since she was a child. After retirement she watched her family triple in size, welcoming three daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.