VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra F. Hammonds, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born September 2, 1945 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Marion and Ila (Choate) Hopper.

Sandra is survived by her children: Scott (Cynthia) Hammonds of Owensboro, KY, Dewana Jones of Michigan City, Michael Hammonds of Valparaiso, Kevin Hammonds of LaPorte, Mark (Faith) Hammonds of Owensboro, KY; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her brothers: Gaylon (Elaine) Hopper of White Plains, KY, Aubrey (Barbara) Hopper of Nortonville, KY, and Curtis (Debbie) Hopper of Greenville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Katrina. Sandra was a retired medical assistant.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 9th at the Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, KY with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Brother Tony Blake will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery in Nortonville, KY. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.