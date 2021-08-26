Sandra G. Oliver (nee Maciejewski)

WHITING, IN — Sandra G. Oliver (nee Maciejewski), 82 of Whiting, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Community Hospital, Munster. She was the beloved wife for 58 years to the late Carl F. Oliver who passed away October 2, 2017 ; loving mother of Jeff Oliver; cherished Godmother of Joseph Murzyn and Vicky Czajkowski; dearest sister of Jackie (Andrew) Trichak, Louis (Betty) Slonczewski, Deborah (late John) Garcia, Susan (Melvin) Simonovich and the late Audrey (late Richard) Murzyn, Douglas (Evelyn) Slonczewski, David, Bradley, Georgia and Joseph Maciejewski; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; (Due to the current health crisis, face masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org.

Sandra Oliver was born on July 4, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Victoria Maciejewski and was a longtime resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, Chicago, Class of 1957 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Sandra loved to cook, garden, sew, go camping and spend time with her family and friends boating. A devoted wife and mother, Sandra will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.