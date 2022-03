HAMMOND, IN - Sandra Hurley, 77, of Hammond, IN, passed away March 4, 2022, at Regency Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Divinity Funeral Home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.