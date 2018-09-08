MEDARYVILLE, IN - Sandra I. Wilson, age 79, of Medaryville, passed away September 6, 2018. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Sandy was a Recording Clerk at Bethlehem Steel for 27 years, and she loved reading and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Robert Crossman; brothers, Joe, John and David Crossman; grandchildren, Anthony Herrera and Rachelle Wilson; great grandson, Michael Wilson.
Sandy is survived by her children, Robin (late Tommy) Witt, Dennis (Jackie) Wilson, Rhonda (late Joel) Ogiego, Danny (late Dawn) Wilson, and Dean (Aldo) Wilson; brother, James (Sue) Crossman; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
A time of sharing for Sandy will be held Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.