Sandra J. Ames (nee Johnson)

In an auditorium of any size and in front of a few people or thousands, Sandra could easily be found sitting in the front row usually dressed to the nines or on stage doing motivational speaking. Sandra has shared the stage with world leaders and celebrities, such as, astronaut Neil Armstrong, former President Gerald Ford, Amway Co-Founder Rich Devos, and singer Pat Boone.

Sandra was a passionate individual, most notably about Purdue University, Amway, the Republican Party, diamonds, Sweden, lipstick, Eagle Island, the Methodist Church, gardening, Agatha Christie books, Golden Retrievers, Cadillacs, travel, music, shopping, and her family. If you spent time with Sandra, you likely heard words of wisdom (and her personal policies); such as, "I'll only play if I can win", "We don't go shopping, we go buying!" and "You are what you say you are… speak your world into existence". "Those that know her best describe her as "dedicated". She was dedicated to her causes, her businesses, her groups, and her family. Her views were very black or white, and she was not shy in making her thoughts known. Similar to Voldemort in Harry Potter, Brand X products (non-Amway products) like Tide Laundry Detergent or Crest Toothpaste are those things that must not be named or spoken of… the real curse words in Sandy's home.